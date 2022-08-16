Itanagar: The work on the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower hydropower project is progressing rapidly, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said.

The Chief Minister said that work on the biggest hydro-project in India 2,880 MW Dibang projects would also commence very soon.

People of Dibang Valley district and Lower Dibang Valley district helped a lot in resolving the long pending land acquisition matter for this power project which has paved way for an investment of Rs 30,000 to 40,000 crore in this area,” Khandu said.

CM Khandu said this after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day in Itanagar.

He said that out of the total installed capacity of power generation of 1,139 MW, 734 MW were added during the last 6 years.

According to Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the second lowest mortality rate in the country during the Covid pandemic with the recovery rate consistently being over 99 per cent.

He said that for the first time, drones would be used in health supply chains to deliver vaccines and medicines to distant places, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

The ‘Medicine from the Sky’ programme was launched on Monday morning, with the first sortie of medicines delivered in East Kameng district, he added.

The fact that the Human Resource Gap in the health sector has been brought down to 6 per cent from 33 per cent clearly indicates the priority given by the state government in reforming the health sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that plan afoot about the setting up of Advance Landing Grounds in Ziro, Tuting, Mechuka and Vijoynagar to commence fixed wing operations.