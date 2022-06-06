North Lakhimpur: A construction worker was killed and two others injured in a massive landslide on Monday at the under-construction Lower Subansiri Hydro Electrical project at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The landslide occurred inside one of the tunnels at the project site.

The incident happen when the workers were engaged in construction work carried out by Patel Engineering.

The deceased has been identified as Jitu Hatibaruah, a resident of Gogamukh in the Dhemaji district.

The two injured workers have been admitted to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred at the time when the public sector NHPC is going to commission the 2,000 MW Subansiri hydro project in August this year.

Construction work of the ambitious project at Gerukamukh along on Subansiri river was stalled from December 2011 to October 14, 2019, due to protests by locals and many groups fearing safety and downstream impact.

The protests were primarily led by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP).

To address the concerns of the agitators, multiple committees were formed by the Assam government and the Centre.