Guwahati: The Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border has been hit by a series of mishaps in recent months.

On Saturday, a cylinder exploded in the power house of the NHPC’s project while welding work was underway.

No one was injured in the incident, but the explosion is expected to damage the turbine.

This is the second mishap at the project constructed by NHPC Ltd in recent weeks. In June, heavy rainfall damaged the temporary dyke guarding the power house.

The dyke was constructed to prevent the water level of the Subansiri river from rising too high and flooding the power house.

In April, the project was hit by a landslide during pre-monsoon rain.

The landslide did not cause any damage to the project, but it did raise concerns about the safety of the project.

The series of mishaps at the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project has raised questions about the safety of the project.