Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for four vacant administrative positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant positions of Drivers (Heavy and Light vehicles) on contract basis initially for a period of 06 (six) months but extendable on requirement.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 14698/- per month

Qualification : Minimum Class X passed. Possessing Commercial Driving License (Heavy and Light vehicles)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview and driving test will be held on 16-10-2023 at 10.00 am in Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates are required to produce documents in original like Commercial Driving License, educational qualification (minimum Class —X Passed) experience certificate etc. during the interview.

The candidate have to deposit an amount of Rs. 200/- through Bank Challan (Bank of Baroda, Arunachal University Branch, Doimukh) to A/C. No.83420100000307 (RGU Revenue Account) OR Demand Draft in favour of Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University and produce during the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here