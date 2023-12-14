Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 vacant positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigators for the Projects based on three schemes i.e Chief Minister Paryatan Vikash Yojana(CMPVY), Chief Minister Paryatan Siksha Yojana(CMPSY) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavalamban Yojana(DDUSY) sponsored by Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. under Prof. Diem Padung, Administrative Coordinator & Finance Officer. Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) (formerly Arunachal University) is the oldest university in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is located at Rono Hills in Doimukh town, about 28km from the state capital, Itanagar. The foundation stone for the university was laid in 1984 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The university was renamed as Rajiv Gandhi University in 2005 when UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was on a visit to the state. Rajiv Gandhi University has been a Central University under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India since 9 April 2007. It is an accredited university under the University Grants Commission

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 30

Also Read : Rohit Sharma trolled for ‘having begged for captaincy’ on revealing how he overcame frustration after losing World Cup 2023

Minimum qualification :

Masters degree from a recognized University

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A Walk-in-Interview will be held on 18/12/2023 from 10:30 am onwards in the Department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

Also Read : 10 reasons why December is the best time to go on a safari trip in national parks in Assam

How to apply :

Candidates should come with their resume/C.V. along with all the testimonials/ certificates in original and a self-attested photo copy at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





