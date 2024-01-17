Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or jobs in NRCY Dirang Arunachal Pradesh

National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) Dirang Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional-II in the project entitled “AICRP on PEASEM Project” on contractual basis. Sitting in the lap of nature amidst the picturesque lush green mountains in the ‘land of rising sun’ – Arunachal Pradesh is the ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak (NRC on Yak). ICAR-NRC on Yak is a unique research institute in the country working towards research and development of Yak (Peophagus grunniens L.) which is one of the most resilient creatures on earth. The institute has altogether been mandated to identify, conserve, characterize and evaluate yak germplasm and improvement of yak for draught and milk purposes.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : PM Modi’s devotional service at an important site for devotees of Lord Ram ahead of inauguration of Ram Mandir

Essential Qualification :

Master degree in Animal Sciences / Master in Veterinary Sciences (preferably MVSc in LPM) / Masters (MTech) in Agricultural Engineering or Civil Engineering altogether with experience in engineering designs

Desirable Qualification :

1. Knowledge of computer application, animal housing

2. Experience in engineering designs

Emoluments : Rs. 42000/- per month

Also Read : Ram Mandir’s pre- Pran Pratistha rituals started from January 16

Age Limit :

21-45 years. Relaxation of age admissible for SC / ST & OBC and also other category candidates as per GoI / ICAR norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents through email to yakdirector@gmail.com up to 5 PM of 25th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here