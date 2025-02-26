Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) on a contractual basis. National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh (also known as NIT Arunachal Pradesh or NITAP) is a public technical and research institute located at Jote near Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. NIT Arunachal Pradesh is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India and also got recognition as an Institute of National Importance. NIT Arunachal Pradesh came into being from 2010 in a temporary campus in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. The institute presently functions from its permanent Campus at Jote, Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh. NIT Arunachal Pradesh is at Jote, 30 kilometers from Itanagar, which is the capital town of Arunachal Pradesh and 360 kilometers from Guwahati. Jote is surrounded by beautiful green forest and mountains. The picturesque and surrounding of Jote makes it ideal for a noble academic environment.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil) / Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Qualification:

First class diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering

or Degree in Civil/Electrical Engineering. The candidate should have good in civil Auto CAD/ Electrical drawing. The candidate should have an experience of 4 years for supervising civil/electrical projects.

Age Limit: 30 years. There may be age relaxations as per government rules for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC) or specific government norms.

Honorarium : Rs. 30,000/- ( Rupees Thirty Thousand) only (Consolidated payment)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to NIT Arunachal Pradesh, Jote, Arunachal Pradesh-791113

The deadline for the receipt of applications is 10.03.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here