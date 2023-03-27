Arunachal Jobs : NIT Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under the project entitled “Smart Helmet with early Warning System using GSM and GPS Module.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MTech/ME in ECE/ETC/Electronics Engg/ Embedded System/VLSI and related areas with minimum CGPA of 7.0 out of 10 or 70% of marks. Candidates having qualified in GATE will be

given preference.

Desirable : Knowledge in MATLAB tool and Machine Learning

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA ( as per norms)

How to apply : Candidates should download the application form from https://www.nitap.ac.in/. Filled up application form along with their documents should be emailed to Dr. Yaka Bulo (yakabulo@gmail.com / yaka@nitap.ac.in) on or before 10th April 2023, 11:50 pm.

Please write subject of mail as “JRF application for project no. ECE/P/YB/01/2022 / DST”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

