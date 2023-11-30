Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow under MEITY funded Project titled “An IoT and Analytics Based Framework of Landslide Forecast and Risk Communication for Himalayan Region of North-East India”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

BE/B.Tech in ECE/EE/CSE/EEE and ME/M.Tech in VLSI/ Microelectronics/ Instrumentation and related areas. Knowledge in Cadence/Synopsis & Mentor Graphics is a must. Understanding IoT system design is desirable.

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 12th December 2023 (Tuesday) via GOOGLE MEET from 10:30 AM onwards. The link of GOOGLE MEET will be shared to the candidates prior to the date/time of interview.

How to apply :

Candidates are advised to send a mail to alak.icas@gmail.com on or before 11th December 2023 (5.00 PM) with a subject “Application for JRF position in MEITY funded SMDP-C2S Project” along with the application form and relevant documents: CV, mark sheets, research papers (if any) and experience certificate (if any) etc. attached in a single PDF.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





