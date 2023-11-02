Arunachal Jobs NIT Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under ISRO RESPOND Project titled “Rainfall-Induced Landslide Susceptibility Evaluation by Accounting the Influence of Vegetation.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Qualification : BE/B.Tech in ECE/EE/CSE/EEE and ME/M.Tech in VLSI/ Microelectronics/ Instrumentation and related areas. GATE Qualification and Knowledge in IoT system design are must.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 13th November 2023 (Monday) via GOOGLE MEET from 10:00 AM onwards

How to apply : Candidates are advised to send a mail to alak.icas@gmail.com on or before 12th November 2023 (5.00 PM) with a subject “Application for JRF position in the ISRO Respond Project” along with the relevant documents: CV, mark sheets, research papers (if any) and experience certificate (if any) etc. attached in a single PDF.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





