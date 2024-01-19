Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Lecturer for Management Studies purely on temporary basis. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) is a science and technology oriented higher education institute in Nirjuli, Itanagar, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Established in 1984, it is a deemed-to-be-university, autonomous, fully funded and controlled altogether by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The institute is altogether managed by a Board of Management, comprising representatives of Ministry of Education, GOI, the eight beneficiary states of the North Eastern region, AICTE and educationists.

Name of post : Guest Lecturer for Management Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : First class MBA / MCom with UGC-NET or also MPhil / PhD

Salary : As per the Institute / University norms

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd January 2024 from 10 AM onwards in Chamber of HoC, Centre for Management Studies, NERIST, Nirjuli, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Candidates may also send their CV in advance by email to hodcms@nerist.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here