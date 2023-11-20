Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology ( NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under DBT’s NER Citrus Programme. The title of the project is “Use of non-toxic nanoformulations for prolonging shelf life and reduction of postharvest loss of mandarin orange (Citrus reticulata) of North East India”.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA @ 8% for first two years and Rs. 35,000/- + HRA @ 8% for third year

(Consolidated) for NET/GATE Qualified Candidates. Rs. 25,000/- + HRA @ 8% for Non NET/GATE

candidate

Qualification : 1st Class M.Sc./M. Tech in Biotechnology/Microbiology/ Botany/ Life Sciences/ Food

Sciences/Allied Sciences

Experience : Candidates with experience in nanotechnology/ Food preservation have been given

preference.

Also Read : Gauri Khan hosted separate party for David Beckham but still expresses gratitude towards Sonam Kapoor

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 18000+8% HRA. (Consolidated)

Qualification : B.Sc. in Biotechnology/ Microbiology / Botany/ Life Sciences/Allied Sciences

Experience : Experience in field data collections.

Also Read : 5 beautiful places to visit near Guwahati for a perfect short trip

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview has been scheduled to be held on 29/11/2023 at 11.00 AM in the Conference Hall of the Department of Forestry, NorthEastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may send their bio-data in advance to to Dr. Madhu Kamle, Principal Investigator & Co-ordinator (madhunerist@gmail.com) on or before 29th November, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here