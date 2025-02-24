Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in KV NERIST Arunachal Pradesh.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) NERIST Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching and also Non-Teaching Staff

Name of posts :

PGTs (Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology & Computer Science) TGTs (English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science & Social Science) Yoga Instructor Counsellor Sports Coach Special Educator Computer Instructor PRT (Primary Teacher) PRT (Music)

Eligibility Criteria :

PGTs (Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology & Computer Science) :

a) Two years integrated post graduate course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject or Master’s Degree in the subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate altogether from a recognized university.

b) B.Ed. or equivalent from Recognized University (Not essential for PGT Comp Sc)

c) Proficiency in Hindi & also English

TGTs (English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science & Social Science) :

a) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% in aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in aggregate.

b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a Recognized University.

c) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper -II, conducted by CBSE.

d)Proficiency in teaching in Hindi & also English medium.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Yoga Instructor :

Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University One year training in Yoga also from recognized Institution

Counsellor : B.A. /B.Sc. (Psychology) from a recognized College or University with also certificate of Diploma in Counselling.

Sports Coach : Bachelor of Physical Education Degree

Special Educator : As per KVS norms altogether

Computer Instructor :

B. Tech (Computer Science)/B.C.A./M.C.A./M.Sc. (Computer Science)

M.Sc. (Electronics with Computer Science component)/M.Sc. (IT)/B.Sc. (Computer Science)

OR

Bachelor’s/Master degree in any Science subject/Mathematics from recognized university with

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from Government recognized University/Institute also

OR

Post graduate degree in any subject with Post graduate Diploma in Computer application from Government recognized University/ ’O’ level from DOEACC.

OR

Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A ’level from DOEACC.

PRT (Primary Teacher) :

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with atleast 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and also 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) Qualified also in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (Paper-I) conducted by the Govt. of India. Proficiency to teach through Hindi & also English medium.

PRT (Music) :

Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and also bachelor’s degree in music or equivalent from a recognized University. Competence to teach through English/Hindi medium also. Knowledge of computer application also

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts altogether from 1st March 2025 to 3rd March 2025. Time of Registration is from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The venue altogether is in KV NERIST, Post-Nirjuli, District-Papumpare, Arunachal Pradesh-791109

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here