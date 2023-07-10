Arunachal Jobs : Apply online for 32 vacancies in Rajiv Gandhi University

Applications are invited for 32 vacant positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 32 vacant positions of Guest Faculty

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 32

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Economics : 1

History : 2

Fine Arts : 1

Music : 2

Sociology : 2

National Security Study : 2

Law : 2

Social work : 2

Psychology : 1

Geology : 2

Physical Education : 2

Chemistry : 2

Mathematics : 3

Statistics : 2

Agriculture Extension & Communication : 1

Agronomy : 1

Animal Science (Fisheries, Dairy Science & Poultry) : 1

Genetics & Plant Breeding : 1

Horticulture : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Details of qualifications and experience etc., for the posts shall be as per the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education 2018, as amended from time to time, and as per other various provisions/ notifications provided by UGC/AICTE / NCTE/ ICAR/ other Statutory Regulatory Authorities. Further, the UGC notification No. F.25-1/2018(PS/MISC.) dated 28th January, 2019 and No. F.9-1/2010(PS/MISC)Pt. Vol.I, dated 11th October, 2021may also be referred to.

Salary : Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online only by visiting the CU-UGC Chayan Recruitment Portal at https://curec.samarth.ac.in/

Last date for online submission of Application form, Application Fee payment and application form PDF download – 20.07.2023 up to 05:00 pm

Application Fees :

General/ OBC/ EWS – Rs. 1000/- SC/ ST – Rs. 250/- PwBD – Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here