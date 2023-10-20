Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Management.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of Management

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Meet Nambie Jessica Marak, the first lady from Meghalaya to win the coveted apron in MasterChef India 8 auditions

Essential Qualification :

1. MBA in Marketing/HRM specialization with 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed from an accredited Indian University.

2. UGC NET/JRF.

3. Candidates who have been awarded Ph.D. shall exempted from JRF/NET/SLET.

Salary : Rs. 1,000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 25,000/-per month

Also Read : Meet Farha Naaz Laskar, the first lady from Assam to win the coveted apron in MasterChef India 8 auditions

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd November 2023 at 10 AM in Office Chamber of Head, Department of Management, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills, Doimukh, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, PIN-791112.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in- interview on the date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating (Qualification, Experience, Specialization, etc.), as well as copy along with original of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here