Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Education. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and has completed twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located. It got financial recognition under section 12-B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Disciplines :

Pedagogy of Geography

Pedagogy of Mathematics

Perspectives in Education

MA Education

Also Read : 5 unknown facts about Kavya Maran

Qualification :

Pedagogy of Geography :

1. NET/JRF in Education

2. B.Ed. and M.Ed/M.A. Education with 55% Marks. salary

3. PG in Geography with 55% Marks or PG in Social Sciences

4. Desirable: Ph.D in Education.

Pedagogy of Mathematics :

1 .NET/JRF in Education

2. B.Ed. and M.Ed. /M.A. Education with 55% Marks

3. PG in Mathematics/Statistics with 55% Marks or PG in Science with 55% Marks

4. Desirable: Ph.D. Education.

Perspectives in Education :

1. NET/JRF in Education

2. B.Ed. and M.Ed. /M.A. Education with 55% Marks

3. PG. in Social Sciences with 55% Marks.

4. Desirable: Ph.D in Education.

MA Education :

1. NET/JRF in Education

2. Master of Arts (M.A.) in Education with 55% Marks. Education

3. Desirable : Ph.D in Education

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per class to a maximum of Rs. 25000/- per month

Also Read : 10 unknown facts about India’s richest woman Savitri Jindal

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th January 2024 at 10:30 AM in Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh-791112, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear or a walk interview on with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, Specialization etc. with original of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



