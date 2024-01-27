Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Data Entry Operator altogether purely on contractual and requirement basis.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 15998/- per month

Qualification : Graduate from any recognized University

Age Limit :

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 33 years of age altogether.

Age relaxation shall also be given to SC / ST / OBC candidates as per the Govt. of India rules

Selection Procedure :

The candidates applying for the post of Data Entry Operator shall have to first appear in the proficiency test in Tally, Microsoft Excel works on computer of 100 marks.

Those candidates who secure 40 marks in proficiency test have to also appear for written test.

The shortlisted candidates shall be displayed in the University website.

The written examinations shall carry 100 marks, questions altogether consisting of English & Grammar (Descriptive) — 50 marks, Numerical Mathematics — 25 marks, General knowledge & reasoning — 25 marks.

The results of the selected candidates for appointment shall altogether be displayed in the University website and University Notice Board.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts by visiting the Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment portal (Non-Teaching) at https://rgunt.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates must pay Non-Refundable application fee for an amount of 200/- through online mode only.

Candidates may pay the application fees through the payment gateway provided by the University by online Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI etc. altogether

Last date for submission of online application forms and application fee payment is up to 5 PM of 2nd February 2024

Applicants must also submit one set of Hard Copies of online application form, payment receipt along with all self-attested testimonials and all supporting documents should reach (BY HAND) to “The Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh — 791112” in sealed envelope also on or before 4.30 PM of 3rd February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here