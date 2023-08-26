Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) purely on contractual and requirement basis.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (DEO)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15998/- per month

Qualification : Graduate or equivalent degree from any recognized Universities

Age Limit : Candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 33 years of age. Age relaxation shall be given to SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government of India rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled-up application form super scribing the name of the post applied in the top of the envelope to the Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh-791112 on or before 15th September, 2023, till 4:30 pm.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here