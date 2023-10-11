Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bioinformatician cum Database Manager in the Bioinformatics (BIF) Centre.

Name of post : Bioinformatician cum Database Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc. Degree in Bioinformatics OR Biotechnology/Life Sciences with sufficient working experience in the field of bioinformatics and a minimum of two research papers in the field of bioinformatics including at least one in a SCI journal. Ph.D. degree/Research Experience of minimum two years is preferable.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be exceeding 40 years in case of fresh appointment. A relaxation of 5 (Five) years in age shall be given to SC/ST/Dibyang (except visually impaired) and Women candidates.

Fellowship: Rs. 33,200/- (Rupees thirty-three thousand, two hundred) per month fixed without any provision for annual increment.

How to apply : Applicants have to submit complete CV with photograph, self-attested copies of marksheets and certificates along with copies of research publications to Prof. RK Singh, Coordinator, BIF Centre, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh-791112, Arunachal Pradesh either through email at rajiv.singh@rgu.ac.in or by registered / speed post on or before 27th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here