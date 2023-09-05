Applications are invited for five vacant positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Arunachal Pradesh

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer, Project Staff and Junior Hindi Translator.

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with stenography speed having 80 w.p.m. and 40w.p.m. in typing respectively with knowledge of computer application. Minimum 2 year experience as Stenographer

Remuneration : Rs. 35000/- (fixed) per month

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Commerce or Economics with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ ST/ PWD). Minimum 2 year experience in dealing with files on financial matters, knowledge of computer application and handling of data, preparation of balance sheet, utilization certificates,

filling of TDS, PFIVS and GeM.

Remuneration : Rs. 35000/- (fixed) per month

Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First class Master’s degree in Hindi from a recognized University approved by UGC.

AND

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindito English and vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central Government or State Government office, including Government of India undertaking.

OR

PG Diploma in functional Hindi

Remuneration : Rs. 35400/- (fixed) per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their signed hard copy of the application along with certified copies of all certificates/documents and two copies of recent passport size photograph (one should be pasted on the application) to the Registrar, NERIST, Nirjuli, PIN – 791109, Arunachal Pradesh by Registered/Speed Post only superscribing the envelope as “Application for temporary post of ……”

The last date of submitting application is 11.09.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here