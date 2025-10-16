Itanagar: An organisation representing indigenous faith followers in Arunachal Pradesh has announced a mass rally on October 18, demanding the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 — a law aimed at curbing religious conversions in the State.

The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), which is leading the call, insists that the Act is not directed against any religion but seeks to preserve the State’s traditional belief systems and cultural heritage.

“The Act is not against any religion. It is meant to protect all religions and preserve the indigenous cultures of Arunachal Pradesh,” said IFCSAP president Emi Rumi, adding that the State government must act on the long-pending law.

The IFCSAP and the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Affairs Council urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to “finish what Prem Khandu began in 1978,” referring to former Chief Minister Prem Khandu Thungon, under whose tenure the Act was first enacted but never implemented.

The indigenous organisations clarified that neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are behind the October 18 rally. They maintained that it is a people-led initiative by followers of native faiths such as Donyi-Polo and Rangfrah, seeking to safeguard their spiritual and cultural identity.

However, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has strongly opposed the law, terming it “discriminatory and divisive.” The group argues that the Act unfairly targets the Christian community and undermines religious freedom.

Earlier in February, the ACF held a massive protest after the Chief Minister stated that a Gauhati High Court directive required the State to frame rules for the Act. In September 2024, the High Court ordered the government to finalise the draft rules within six months — a step that remains unfulfilled.

The 1978 Act provides for imprisonment and fines for anyone found guilty of converting individuals through force, inducement, or fraud.

Supporters of the Act argue that rising conversions threaten the survival of indigenous faiths. According to IFCSAP data, the proportion of Christians in the State rose from less than 1% in 1971 to over 30% in 2011, while those adhering to indigenous faiths declined from over 63% to about 26% during the same period.

The census also shows a marginal drop in the Buddhist population (from 13% in 1971 to under 12% in 2011), while the Hindu population increased to 29.03%.

The October 18 rally, organisers say, will be a peaceful demonstration urging the government to preserve the State’s indigenous identity and implement a law they believe is crucial to “protect Arunachal’s spiritual heritage.”