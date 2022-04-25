Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIM-Shillong) has organised a management development program (MDP) for all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Government.

The program will be held at the satellite centre of the IIM-Shillong located in Tawang and is scheduled from April 25 to April 29.

During the five day program, various topics will be discussed.

As per information by the IIM-Shillong, some of the topics will include expert session discussions on strategy and policy development.

Some other sessions have been named Mind of the Leader: How to Lead Yourself, Your People, and Your Organization for Extraordinary Results, Information Strategy for Good governance, System Thinking Skills: Planning and Strategy Formulation along with Design Thinking: Creativity and Process Innovation.

Many other such topics will be touched on during the program.

A prominent speaker from Denmark will also be a part of the program.

As per the schedule, Professor Henrik B Sorensen, Aarhus School of Business, Denmark will be taking part in the program as well as Prof Sushil from IIT Delhi.