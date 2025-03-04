Arunachal: Huge ammo cache recovered in Longding
The ammunition was allegedly stockpiled by a joint group of ULFA(I) and NSCN(K-YA) for use in Upper Assam on February 25, 2025

Dibrugarh: Security forces recovered a large cache of ammunition hidden in Lawnu village near Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Monday.

The ammunition was allegedly stockpiled by a joint group of ULFA(I) and NSCN(K-YA) for use in Upper Assam on February 25, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police, equipped with specialized teams, metal detectors, and explosive-sniffing dogs, launched a search operation.

Initially heading towards Lawnu village, the search was redirected to Kamka Rusa village en route, where the ammunition was found buried underground in plastic sheets along the roadside.

A total of 474 rounds of various calibers, including AK-47, M-16, and SLR ammunition, were recovered, marking one of the largest seizures in South Arunachal in recent times. The operation has dealt a significant blow to insurgent groups attempting to intimidate locals along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials stated that the successful recovery would help strengthen peace and stability in the region.

 

Avik Chakraborty is Northeast Now Correspondent in Dibrugarh. He can be reached at: [email protected]