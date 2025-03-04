Arunachal: Huge ammo cache recovered in Longding

Dibrugarh: Security forces recovered a large cache of ammunition hidden in Lawnu village near Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Monday.

The ammunition was allegedly stockpiled by a joint group of ULFA(I) and NSCN(K-YA) for use in Upper Assam on February 25, 2025.

Acting on intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police, equipped with specialized teams, metal detectors, and explosive-sniffing dogs, launched a search operation.

Initially heading towards Lawnu village, the search was redirected to Kamka Rusa village en route, where the ammunition was found buried underground in plastic sheets along the roadside.

A total of 474 rounds of various calibers, including AK-47, M-16, and SLR ammunition, were recovered, marking one of the largest seizures in South Arunachal in recent times. The operation has dealt a significant blow to insurgent groups attempting to intimidate locals along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Officials stated that the successful recovery would help strengthen peace and stability in the region.