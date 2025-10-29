Dibrugarh: A hardcore cadre of the NSCN-K( Nikki Sumi) faction surrendered before Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Tuesday.

The cadre has been identified as SS Lt Nyamphua Hakun.

The surrendered cadre was actively involved in extortion, recruitment, and illegal tax collection in parts of Tirap District and adjoining areas.

His surrender is the result of the sustained efforts of Assam Rifles to reach out to misguided youth through a combination of relentless counter-insurgency operations and people-friendly initiatives promoting peace and development.

During the formal surrender, the cadre expressed remorse for his past activities and a desire to return to the mainstream.

Assam Rifles appreciated his decision and assured all possible assistance for his rehabilitation under the Government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

This surrender marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb insurgency in the region and reaffirms Assam Rifles’ resolve to ensure lasting peace in Arunachal Pradesh and the North East.