Digboi: Lekha Soni, NCP legislator from the Lekang Assembly constituency in Namsai district, asserted that the Arunachal Pradesh government is prepared to issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to Lekang residents, but that representatives from Namsai have obstructed the process.

Speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon following a party meeting at the Lekang Guest House, Soni addressed the contentious issue of PRC issuance for non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) residents in his constituency.

He reiterated that Chief Minister Pema Khandu is willing to grant the PRCs, but that opposition from Namsai district representatives has halted progress.

Namsai district is the home of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, a key figure in the previous PRC issuance mechanism.

The Lekang constituency, largely populated by non-APST communities, has experienced numerous agitations and unrest over the long-standing PRC demand. Soni, who won the 2024 assembly election, now faces the challenge of securing these certificates for his constituents amidst opposition from indigenous organizations.

Binod Morang, former President of the All Lekang Indigenous Student Union (ALISU), praised Soni’s developmental efforts, stating, “We, the constituency people, are proud that under the pro-development and philanthropic leadership of Lekha Soni, Lekang has witnessed a slew of developmental works.”

Morang further highlighted Soni’s commitment to social causes, stating, “Mr. Soni goes beyond his legislative duties to support social causes, help the underprivileged, and contribute to the welfare of society through donations, initiatives, or advocacy for the public good.”

“The legislator will definitely succeed in bringing the PRCs to the people, thus fulfilling his electoral commitment,” Morang added.