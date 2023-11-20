Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday urged the BJP karyakartas to create widespread awareness about the various welfare schemes and projects of both the central and state governments, ensuring that the last person in the remotest village is well-informed about the BJP government’s initiatives.

Addressing a massive BJP meeting at the Seppa General Ground, Khandu, accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, laid the foundation for the construction of the BJP district office at Wessang.

Lauding the BJP as the world’s largest political party and the only party capable of delivering on its promises, Khandu emphasized the party’s commitment to clean governance.

“The BJP is the only party that can boldly speak against money culture in elections. I urge you all to campaign for a fair election based on performance and not on how much cash or kind a candidate can pay,” Khandu appealed.

Describing cash-for-vote as a major obstacle to good governance, Khandu asserted that this “ill” needs to be eradicated immediately.

“A leader who buys votes will never deliver. Let us unite in the fight against this malpractice to uphold the sanctity of democracy and thwart corruption,” he urged.

Highlighting the importance of a positive work environment for enhancing performance levels, Khandu reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing quality infrastructure to enable its employees, especially in the districts, to work effectively and perform better.

“The state-of-the-art District Secretariat building at Seppa, equipped with modern facilities, stands as a beacon of development, progress, and growth. This will further ensure ease and speed of delivery of services for citizens’ welfare in East Kameng,” he said.

Enumerating several achievements made in governance and revenue generation, Khandu credited the government employees for their contributions.

“Without your support, commitment, and sincerity, the progress we have made in the last six to seven years wouldn’t have been possible. I have full faith in you that together we will take our state to newer heights,” Khandu said.

He urged the government officials to spare no effort in ensuring the last-mile delivery and saturation of schemes with an emphasis on revenue generation for the all-round development of the state.

To facilitate the immediate shifting of the district administration to the new secretariat building, Khandu handed over the sanction order to deputy commissioner Sachin Rana for the procurement of equipment and furniture. He also assured allotment of funds required to complete Block C and D of the District Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also inaugurated an approach road along with CC Drainage and Protection Wall from NH 229 to DunkrPutung; strengthening & realignment of 33KV line from Bana to Wessang along the trans-Arunachal highway; Babunh MHS at Bengde and Watta MHS at Khenewa.

He also laid the foundation stones of an outdoor sports stadium at Seppa and an RCC bridge over the Kameng River to connect Seppa town with New Seppa.