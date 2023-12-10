Itanagar: The Gauhati High Court‘s Itanagar bench has reinstated the appointments of Col Koj Tari and Rosy Taba as members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The court’s decision on Friday comes as a blow to the Arunachal Pradesh government, which had earlier sought to recall their selection.

This verdict follows months of legal wrangling after the state cabinet in March 2023 decided to recall the appointments of the new APPSC chairman and members, including Tari and Taba. This decision triggered protests from various groups, leading to the legal challenges.

In its order, the court ruled that the cabinet’s decision to recall the appointments exceeded its constitutional mandate under Article 317.

The court further directed the state government to proceed with the APPSC selection process as per existing regulations, reinstating Tari and Taba as members.

However, the court also allowed the state government to continue with a separate selection process for the APPSC chairman and one member, initiated in April 2023. The results of this separate process will be kept confidential until the disposal of the ongoing legal challenges.

This mixed verdict has sparked mixed reactions. While it is seen as a victory for Tari and Taba, it also raises concerns about the potential delay in the appointment of a fully functional APPSC.

The legal battle is likely to continue, with the possibility of further appeals to higher courts.