Arunachal: Gajraj Corps embrace Yoga to enhance operational preparedness

Guwahati: In a bid to enhance their operational preparedness and cope with the extremely inhospitable terrain and weather conditions, soldiers of the Gajraj Corps headquartered in Tezpur, Assam have embraced yoga as a routine measure.

Recognizing its benefits, the troops have found solace and invigoration through yoga, which has played a significant role in conditioning their hearts and boosting their battle readiness.

The soldiers stationed in the Gajraj Corps Zone have not only reaped the rewards of yoga but also shared their essence with the local populace of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

On the 9th International Day of Yoga held on June 21, 2023, a spirit of zeal, fervor, and enthusiasm filled the Gajraj Zone as both Indian Army soldiers and locals came together to celebrate this occasion.

Alongside the centrally organized events at military stations such as Tezpur, Rupa, Tenga, Misamari, Tawang, Rangia, and all the forward posts along the border, a special event took place at the iconic Bumla Pass.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, graced the occasion and participated in yoga alongside the troops.

The practice of yoga is seen to be a binding thread that strengthens the bond between civil and military communities.

The local population readily joined the yoga events organized by the Indian Army troops and experiences the transformative power of yoga, which harmonizes the body, mind, and soul.

Yoga has become an integral part of the soldiers’ daily routine, enabling them to find balance, resilience, and mental clarity amidst the challenging conditions they face. It has not only equipped them physically but has also fostered a sense of camaraderie and unity within the region.