Pasighat: A free health camp was conducted at Ralling village under Mebo Sub-division on Sunday, October 26, by Siang Trust, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that works for the welfare of rural communities and aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access for people in remote areas of the state.

Surgical Specialist Dr. Bomni Tayeng, Eye Specialist Dr. Ponung Perme, Dental Surgeons Dr. Mini Ering and Dr. Miti Burang, Retired Additional Directors Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee and Dr. Runi Tasung, medical staff, President of Siang Trust Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao VM (Rtd), supporting staff, and representatives of Siang Trust participated in the camp.

Village Gaon Burahs, village secretaries, and elders of Ralling and nearby villages also assisted in the conduct of the camp, in which a total of 55 patients, including senior citizens, were examined.

The trust focuses on organizing free health camps in remote villages to provide essential healthcare services. Its work aims to improve healthcare access in underserved areas of the state.

The trust has previously conducted free health camps in remote villages such as Jeru and Damroh in Upper Siang District, Jomo village in Siang District, Bizari village under Lower Dibang Valley district, and others.

Free blood pressure tests, sugar tests, Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) tests, ECG, lipid profile tests, and free medicines were provided during the camp.

Similar free health camps are planned for residents of other remote villages in the area, informed the President of Siang Trust, Mohonto Panging Pao.