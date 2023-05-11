Guwahati: The Forum for Indigenous Peoples Rights and Social Justice (FIPRSJ) has demanded that the alleged entry of Chakmas to Arunachal Pradesh from other states without mandatory Inner Line Permit (ILP) be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The FIPRSJ asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to hand over the investigation into the case to CBI.

“We knew illegal entry of Chakmas is happening from other states but did not have proof. But now this has been confirmed and exposed by Chakmas themselves. On 5 May 2023, one Rita Chakma of Noida (Uttar Pradesh) wrote to the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and EAC Diyun stating that one Uttam Chakma from Mizoram has entered into the state via Namsai without obtaining ILP on 3 May 2023 and she demanded action against him,” the organisation said.

“The complaint stated that Uttam Chakma is the President of the Chakma Tribal Sangh and will pose a threat to the law and order situation during his long stay in Arunachal Pradesh. Rita Chakma demanded that his Inner Line Permit must be verified and he must be asked to prove his residence in Arunachal Pradesh with necessary photo IDs,” it added.

Sources said the Diyun police is investigating the complaint and will take appropriate action per the case’s merit.

“This is a serious matter as it threatens the integrity and peace of the Arunachal Pradesh state protected by Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 under which non-tribals and outsiders must take ILP. The illegal entry of Chakmas is now been exposed by the complaint of Rita Chakma.

“Therefore, the Government must check every Chakma and Hajong entering the state at the gate and report themselves to the concerned authority after entering the state. The AAPSU should check the ILPs of non-tribals just like what student bodies regularly do in Mizoram and Meghalaya to check entry of non-tribals,” FIPRSJ said.

FIPRSJ said it has demanded a CBI inquiry because, as per the complaint of Rita Chakma, Chakmas are coming from different states, hence central agency should investigate the matter.