Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh continues to face a severe flood crisis as incessant monsoon rains trigger fresh landslides and widespread inundation across the state.

Reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) indicate that as of Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the floods and related incidents have claimed at least 12 lives, with two individuals still missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as floods have affected over 3,000 people across 23 districts.

SEOC reports a grim toll, with nine deaths attributed to landslides, one to flood-related incidents, one to a wall collapse, and another due to a falling tree during inclement weather in May.

It said that floods hit East Kameng district hardest, causing seven fatalities, followed by Lower Subansiri with two, and Longding, Lohit, and Anjaw districts each reporting one death. Four people have also sustained injuries.

Authorities have reported fresh landslides in Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts, and along the Likabali-Aalo highway near Magi and Siji, severely disrupting vehicular movement. Several major rivers in the state are in spate, exacerbating the flood situation.

Changlang district bears the brunt of the disaster, with six villages submerged and a staggering 2,231 people rendered homeless. The flash floods have washed away half of the Makantong bridge on the Trans-Arunachal Highway, cutting off crucial road connectivity between Miao and Bordumsa.

The report asserted that several areas in the Miao subdivision remain submerged, leading to significant losses in livestock and horticultural property. The situation has inundated popular tourist spots like Zupra and River Cafe near the Noa-Dehing river in Changlang.

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Balinong under the Kharsang Circle has reported damage to hostels, staff quarters, water tanks, and other infrastructure. The swollen Noa-Dehing river has also damaged agricultural and horticultural fields in the Dharmapur block under the Namphai circle.

According to officials, floods have damaged 212 houses and caused 425 livestock deaths, including 335 poultry and 95 animals, across the state.

The floods also destroyed around 17 hectares of farmland and 20 hectares of horticulture plantations. Lower Subansiri has suffered major destruction, with 114 kutcha houses, 51 roads, 17 power lines, 23 water supply lines, and two schools damaged.

“In the Itanagar Capital Region and Pakke Kessang, critical infrastructure, including the main water pipeline and the Dariya Hill road, have sustained severe damage”, the officials stated..

Authorities have established three relief camps, providing shelter to 239 displaced individuals. So far, authorities have evacuated 2,249 people, with 2,231 of them from Changlang alone.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), state police, and dedicated volunteers are spearheading relief and rescue operations.

Following the circumstances, Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday to assess the damage and oversee disaster response efforts.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki has urged for the establishment of early warning systems, including real-time flood and landslide sensors, and multi-channel alerts to reach even the most remote villages, to prevent further loss in natural disasters.