Dibrugarh: An ex-servicemen rally was organized by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday to reach out to veterans, veer naris and widows from Tirap and Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The focus of the rally, held in close coordination with the Zila Sainik Board, Rajya Sainik Board and state administration, was to address various grievances of ex-servicemen and resolve various pension anomalies alongwith amelioration of day to day problems of veterans.

The rally witnessed approximately 150 veterans, veer naris and next of kin attending the event with many coming from far-flung village on India-Myanmar border and indulged in a healthy interactive session with civil and defence officials.

A sizeable number of problems were addressed and others were noted down for follow up action with various institutions like record offices, zila sainik board and pension disbursing Banks.

A medical stall under the arrangement of the Khonsa Battalion’s hospital was also established to provide medical assistance to the veterans.

Dental check-up by a dental specialist of Assam Rifles in a fully equipped dental van was also held.

State Bank of India and district statistics departments, Tirap also established facilitation counters to assist and guide veterans on issues related to AADHAR and banking.

The rally was also attended by civil administration represented by Pik Tayom, circle officer of Dadam Circle.

Col Aman Ahluwalia, Commandant, Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles reassured the veterans that the welfare of ex-servicemen remains the prime concern of the serving fraternity and frequency of such interactions will be increased in future to address issues of veterans from time to time.

The veterans, veer naris and their kin were enthused by the conduct of the rally and expressed their sincere gratitude towards Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles for the efforts being taken to reach out to them.