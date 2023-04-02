Itanagar: In a bid to curb child trafficking, the Changlang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has formed panels to prepare a village-wise list of minors who have migrated out of the district.

In a notification, Changlang district Deputy Commissioner Sunny K. Singh said there are reports suggestive of the fact that parents are sending their daughters — those beyond 18 years, to work as domestic help without signing any agreement with the employer and at maximum based on informal agreements which violate various labour-related laws.

All the mechanisms for ensuring protection of children are already in place in the district with the child welfare committee functional at the district level while the concerned Child Development Project Officers are also entrusted to act as District Child Protection Officers, the notification read.

The DC said there are various standing orders of the Arunachal Pradesh government as well as from various courts wherein clear directives and responsibilities have been affixed at all levels to ensure the protection of the child.

He said committees have been formed for Bordumsa, Diyun, Miao, Namphai and Kharsang circles in the district.

He said most of the cases of child labour and tracking have been reported from Bordumsa and Diyun circles.

The Deputy Commissioner has formed committees involving all stakeholders.

Asking the committees to submit their reports by April 30, the Deputy Commissioner has also told them to prepare a village-wise list of children (less than 18 years) who have migrated out of the district for any other purpose than education.

The committees would then prepare a list of ‘vulnerable children’ who are looking for employment — and thus may easily fall prey to the trafficking racket, by consulting their parents.

The Committees shall also identify the list of other vulnerable children, mainly the school dropouts, and must counsel these children and parents about the modus operandi and ill effects of human trafficking, Singh said.

The panels would also find if any middlemen in these areas are rendering assistance in the trafficking of children.

Most minor children, missing or staying away from their homes for months — belong to the Chakma and Adivasi communities.