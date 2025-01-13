Arunachal : Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized that the Northeast will progress when Arunachal progresses, Arunachal will progress when villages progress, and villages will progress when women progress.

He made these comments during the inauguration of the 10-day Arunachal SARAS Fair 2025 on Monday held at state’s capital.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also announced a Rs 3 crore seed funding programme for women-led Self-Help Groups focusing on traditional crafts and textiles.

The SARAS Fair, held annually, provides a marketing platform for rural artisans and entrepreneurs to showcase their products, with a strong emphasis on cultural heritage, handicrafts, handlooms and organic products.

The Chief Minister posted on his ‘X’ handle that he engaged in a heartfelt Samvaad with SHG members and inspiring ‘Lakhpati Didis’ during the inaugural ceremony of the SARAS Fair 2025. Their success stories and aspirations reflect the incredible potential of grassroots entrepreneurs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The fair beautifully showcases the rich diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, the Northeastern states, and regions like Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

The seed funding initiative targets the development of craft clusters across the state.

The fair marks a significant step in promoting self-reliance among rural communities, especially women entrepreneurs, in the state.

It serves as both a marketplace and a celebration of the state’s rich cultural heritage through its traditional craftsmanship.

The event gathers artisans and entrepreneurs from remote regions of the state, giving them direct access to markets and customers.