Itanagar: The Chakma Hajong Rights Alliance (CHRA), an organization of Chakma and Hajongs tribes in Arunachal Pradesh that a huge amount of fund allocated for the Hollongi airport rehabilitation scheme has been siphoned off.

CHRA alleged that the anti-corruption bureau of Arunachal Pradesh Police, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC), is not taking any action against the accused involved in the Rs 27.51 crore scam.

The outfit in a statement alleged that no arrest has been made in this case so far despite the registration of an FIR by the SIC on September 6 last year against many officials.

The funds were sanctioned for 156 Chakma families displaced due to the construction of the Hollongi airport under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

CHRA spokesperson Krishna Chakma said that the Act is absolutely clear that the rehabilitation and resettlement funds have to be deposited into the bank accounts of each displaced person linked with Aadhaar card.

Instead of transferring the funds to the displaced victims, the project administrator illegally created the Chakma Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee (CRRC), transferred the rehabilitation funds to the CRRC which were then misappropriated, Krishna Chakma alleged.

President of the Committee for Citizens Rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh, Santosh Chakma, said that the lack of action in the Hollongi airport rehabilitation scam poorly reflects on Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s government when it comes to tackling corruption in the state.