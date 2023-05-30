ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to celebrate nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre from Tuesday.

This was informed by Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli, on Monday, during an interaction programme with media persons.

The celebration will be a month-long affair across the state.

The Union Minister highlighted the major achievements of the Modi-led government in nine years, including abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

He also lauded the Modi government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the massive country-wide vaccination drive.

On being asked about the rising price of LPG cylinders, the minister blamed ‘the global crude oil price rise’ behind it.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his address said, “Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed sea changes in terms of development under Prime Minister Modi.”

Social media influencers play an important role in dissemination of positive information about welfare schemes and help us serve people better.



Today interacted with them along Hon Union Minister Shri @Rameswar_Teli ji, my esteemed colleague Hon'ble Dy CM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP… pic.twitter.com/jcFGdiXmbq — Pema Khandu ?????????????? (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 29, 2023

Khandu enumerated numerous projects in Arunachal, such as upgrading of defunct advanced landing grounds, railway connectivity, 4G tower network connectivity, and highway projects, under Modi’s governance.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, and ‘Modi Governance Nine Years Completion’ convener Zingnu Namchoom were among those present at the interaction programme.

