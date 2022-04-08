Itanagar: As part of the steps to curb substance abuse in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched an online certificate course on drug abuse prevention for all state government employees.

In the initial phase, Group A and B employees will have to enroll in the four-month course.

These employees, equipped with knowledge of drug abuse prevention and management, would become ambassadors of change in the society, the chief minister said.

He said that a certificate will be awarded to those successfully completing the course.

Khandu said alcoholism and substance abuse are major concerns in the state, with youth often falling prey to the two menaces.

“Most of us only hear about drug abuse and its effects. We hardly get to know about the families that suffer in isolation,” Khandu pointed out.

The CM also said that he was moved by a new Arunachalee film on drug abuse — ‘I killed my son’.

The chief minister appealed to all employees to voluntarily undergo the online course.

Khandu also said that his government has sanctioned funds for the establishment of six rehabilitation centres across the state.