TEZU: A meeting of various stakeholders and religious leaders of different faiths was convened by the ICDS deputy director-cum-Lohit CMPO to create awareness amongst them on POCSO Act 2012 and Child Marriage Act 2006, in Tezu.

In the meeting, ICDS deputy director-cum-Lohit CMPO S. Khamti Linggi briefed the participants on the aims and objectives of Child Marriage Act 2006.

Lohit district child protection unit (DCPU) legal-cum-probation officer advocate, Sasamlu Minin delivered a speech on role and function of DCPU, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU).

Resource persons advocate Tugaso Manyu and CWC member Tantu Karap also spoke on POCSO Act 2012 and Child Marriage Act 2006.

During interaction on various Acts, Lohit Anjaw Christian Forum general secretary Dr Tangkheso Tamai requested CWC and DCPU to conduct such awareness programmes at the grassroots level too.