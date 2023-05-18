Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has lashed out at the state government for arresting 35 persons under the stringent Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAA) during the 72-hour bandh.

Some organisations in Arunachal Pradesh called for a 72-hour bandh in protest against the paper leak scam of the state public service commission till May 12.

Addressing a press conference in Itanagar, APYC president Tarh Johny on Tuesday said, “The persons were detained without any concrete reason”.

Johny also asked the government to make it clear why they were detained when the bandh was peaceful.

Alleging that the family members of those detained are being harassed, the APYC president said, “If people are fighting for social change, why are the police harassing the people?”

“Our state is trying to run a dictatorship government and trying to crush fundamental rights,” he added.

Demanding immediate release of all the arrested persons and “immediate dismissal of all the cases registered against them, the APYC also questioned how a person already under judicial remand can be booked under the Unlawful Act.