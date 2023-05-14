Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested ten persons on charges of disturbing the law and order and damaging public properties during the 72-hour bandh that ended on Saturday morning.

Arunachal Pradesh Police registered 12 cases and identified around 4o others who had allegedly created the law and order situation and damaged public properties during the bandh, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

A total of 41 persons have been booked under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA), 2014 on the charges of damaging public properties, he said.

At least 120 people were detained across Arunachal Pradesh during the three-day bandh. They were, however, later released after counselling or signing a ‘good behaviour’ or security bond, APP PRO Rohit Rajbir Singh.

He said that the police are searching for those people who ‘collected’ money for running the bandh call.

He informed that the police are moving for strong legal action against those persons and added that the next phase of the investigation will be done to track down the source of funding.

“We also had information about the collection of money to mobilize the bandh call across the state. We are gathering evidence including bank details and monetary transactions,” he said.

The Nari Shakti and Pro Dam called for a 72-hour Arunachal Pradesh bandh from May 10 to May 12 demanding the government to fulfil a 13-point charter of demands over the APPSC paper leakage issue.