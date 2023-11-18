Bordumsa: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Bordumsa Sub Division in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh has taken a strong stance against unauthorized political gatherings, particularly those involving unsuspecting citizens, ahead of the state elections scheduled for 2024.

In an official prohibitory order (No. B/JUD-09/2017) issued on November 17, 2023, the ADC Bordumsa stated that certain individuals had been conducting political meetings without obtaining prior permission from the appropriate authorities.

“Such political gatherings without proper authorization are unlawful and have the potential to disrupt public order and tranquility in the region,” the official notification within the subdivisional jurisdiction of the district stated.

“Non-compliance with this order will be construed as a direct violation of Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and strict action will be taken against violators under the applicable laws and regulations,” the government order warned.

In the meantime, official sources, when questioned about the immediate cause of this action, revealed that a group of self-serving individuals had been misleading innocent people for their own political gain, potentially jeopardizing law and order.

“We cannot allow anyone to hold such public rallies without obtaining proper permission unless authorized by the Election Commission of India or the State Election Commission,” an official stated on the condition of anonymity.

It is worth noting that a similar mass joining meeting in Goju village was disrupted on Friday morning due to the active intervention of local residents.

Later that afternoon, the event was reportedly held in the neighboring village of Rajanagar without the necessary official permission.

Former MLA Nikh Kamin addressed the media, claiming to have inducted around 150 families into his party, primarily from the Singpho and Khamti communities, who had previously belonged to the BJP and Independent factions.

Similarly, another mass joining event scheduled to take place this Saturday morning in Gidding village was thwarted due to prompt administrative preventive measures. The event was subsequently relocated to the banks of the Nao-Dehing River in Assam‘s jurisdiction and concluded as a picnic party.

Meanwhile, Advocate N Lowang, the chief of the Nocte community in Rajanagar village, when asked about the mass joining event in Rajanagar, categorically stated that “the event was merely a bubble with no substance.” According to him, the names of a few households were simply read out without the actual presence of family members in the so-called merger ceremony.