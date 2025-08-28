Itanagar: A minor earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The tremor occurred at 8:05 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS detailed the earthquake: “EQ of M: 3.6, On: 28/08/2025 08:05:54 IST, Lat: 27.77 N, Long: 93.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.” Authorities said further details are awaited.

This comes just days after a magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on August 23, at a depth of 10 kilometres. According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 10:30 am.

Earlier, on August 21, Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district experienced a 3.5-magnitude earthquake at 1:39 pm, with a depth of 5 kilometres.

