ITANAGAR: Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Arunachal Pradesh police nabbed two overground workers (OGW) of NSCN-KYA at Rusa village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Saturday.

One pistol along with 17 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the individual, an official statement stated on Sunday.

Based on intelligent inputs, the joint operation with Arunachal Police was carried out, the statement said.

The joint team cordoned off the area and launched a thorough search at a hideout, which led to the apprehension of two OGWs of NSCN-KYA, it stated.

The arrested persons along with the recovery items have been then handed over to the concerned police station in Arunachal Pradesh for further investigation.

However, the identity of the arrested cadres has not been revealed.

A similar joint operation was also launched and apprehended two active Overground workers (OGWs) of NSCN K (YA) in Khanu village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh on April 16.

Two mobile handsets, a sword, and some incriminating documents were recovered from their possession.