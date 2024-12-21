Dibrugarh: Palin, nestled in the heart of Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh, witnessed an unusual inauguration on Saturday: a museum dedicated to 116 air guns. These weren’t trophies of a bygone era of hunting, but rather a testament to a burgeoning conservation movement.

For years, the lush green landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, home to a staggering biodiversity, have been silently bearing the scars of indiscriminate hunting.

Villagers, often driven by subsistence needs, had relied on air guns to supplement their diets, leading to a decline in wildlife populations.

Recognizing this urgent need for change, the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), the apex body of the Nyishi community, embarked on a unique initiative. They appealed to the conscience of the people, urging them to surrender their hunting weapons.

The response was overwhelming. Villagers, understanding the long-term consequences of their actions, began to relinquish their air guns, a symbolic gesture of their commitment to conservation.

The museum, a stark reminder of this collective effort, stands as a beacon of hope. Its walls, adorned with the surrendered weapons, narrate a story of transformation – a story of a community choosing the path of sustainability over short-term gains.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by Heri Maring, General Secretary of NES, along with Arunachal Pradesh Urban Minister Balo Raja, MLA Jikke Tako, and Deputy Commissioner Charu Nili, was a celebration of this collective triumph.

Takam Tapum, the first villager to surrender his air gun, and Tassar Tare, Gaon Bura of Tassar village, who facilitated the surrender of a significant number of weapons, were honored for their exemplary leadership.

The NES, acknowledging the invaluable contribution of the community, extended its gratitude to all those who participated in this remarkable conservation endeavor.