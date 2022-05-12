ITANAGAR: Archaeologists have discovered ancient settlement remains at Tarasso in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The ancient settlement remains were discovered by archaeologists after carrying out exploration cum excavation works at the jungles of Ramghat under Tarasso circle of Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The remains of the settlement dates back to the 13th century.

The discovery was made in an area of covering approximately 20 acres.

A fortification (rampart), measuring 226-metres long has been unearthed by the archaeologists.

The fortification was made of stone blocks, burnt bricks and stone boulders and have one gate.

The gate, made of stone blocks, is rectangular and hemispherical in shape.

Some of the stone blocks have symbols that resembled designs like: bow and arrow and trident.

A broken Shiva Linga was also discovered from the site.

Archaeological exploration was also conducted in and around Vyas Kund in Ramghat, where remains of stone staircase were discovered.

Archaeologists also conducted exploration-cum-excavation at Balijan area and unearthed remains of a structure made of bricks.

The discovery made in Balijan seemed to be remains of an ancient settlement.

Prehistoric tools and potsherds were also discovered from the site.