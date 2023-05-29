ITANAGAR: A fellowship programme for emerging political leaders and decision-makers of south, Northeast, north, and west India regions has been launched by the School of Policy and GovernanceMeghalaya: PA Sangma Fellowship for Legal and Policy Research inaugurated (SPG) in Arunachal Pradesh capital, Itanagar.

The fellowship programme is aimed in building and enabling an environment in the country through cohorts of emerging leaders to achieve India’s long-term goal of Net Zero emissions.

This was stated in a release issued by School of Policy and Governance on Sunday.

“Besides supporting the country’s response to global commitments, such efforts also hold the capacity to protect the region from the massive impacts of climate change over the long term.

“The invite-only regional fellowship is a space and opportunity for emerging political and public leaders in India to deep-dive into the issues and pathways of achieving Net Zero emissions in India,” the release stated.

“From the basics of climate change, its impact and ways to address it through the lens of transition, growth and protection in a Net Zero perspective, fellows will engage with all of these issues.

This immersion learning will also include an assessment of issues that affect the specific region of India and where the biggest impact for opportunities is for fellows in their careers, in their work, as well as for India as a whole.

“The programme will be supported by experts and mentors who will teach and train as well as provide one-on-one support on various topics,” the release added.