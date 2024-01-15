Dibrugarh: The Miao Battalion of Assam Rifles organised a daylong free eye check-up camp at Miao Primary Health Center on Saturday in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The camp was conducted by doctors and optometrists from Assam Medical College and Hospitals, Dibrugarh, with assistance from the staff of Miao PHC.

More than 400 patients were treated during the day-long camp.

As many as 200 spectacles were distributed free of cost to the required patients.

At the end of the camp, around 50 patients were detected with cataracts and critical eye ailments.

Assam Rifles has informed that these patients will be further taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospitals in Dibrugarh for operation.

People who attended the camp lauded the noble efforts of Assam Rifles, Deputy Commissioner, Changlang, and civil administration as well as local MLA and minister Kamlung Mossang.