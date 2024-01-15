Pasighat: A Mahila Sammelan was organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Mahila Samanvay) on Saturday at Seva Bhawan Pasighat in East Siang District in which a total of 320 women from East Siang, West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai districts attended.

The Resource Persons of the Mahila Sammelan were Smt. Sunita Didi Haldikar (Akhil Bharatiya Saha Karyavahika/Asst. General Secretary, Rastra Sevika Samiti), Alka Gouri Joshi (Jivanvrati Karyakarta of Vivekananda Kendra/ Life worker) and Priyanka Gupta (State Organising Secretary VKV Arunachal Pradesh).

The resource persons enlightened the audience with their ideas on the important roles women and mothers have played in Bharatiya traditions.

As opposed to the Western concept where women and mothers have been treated as weaker of both the sexes; in Bharatiya traditions, even from ancient times to the present, women and mothers, rather than being looked at as weaker, have been revered, respected and loved for their Matri Sakhti (mother’s strength).

Women and mothers have always been seen as the foundation of a healthy and strong society.

The Mahila Sammelan was organised to mainly remind the women and mothers to recognise their Matri Shakti in building a healthy, strong and efficient society as has been in our traditions from time immemorial.

If every women and mothers recognise their Matri Shakti and do their dharma of giving care, love, and guidance in bringing up virtuous sons and daughters then our nation can be a progressive nation and become Mahan Bharat in a real sense.

Joya Tasung Moyong, Social Worker being the programme convenor expressed her satisfaction on the overwhelming attendance for the Mahila Sammelan by women and mothers from many districts.

She reiterated the resource persons’ call for all women and mothers to re-discover the matri shakti, within all of us and lend a hand in nation-building. The programme was hosted by Smt. Junty Singpho, Co-convenor Mahila Samanvay.

Kenrik Ete Moyong, Smt. Yalem Taga Burang, Dr. Yater Ringu Darang, Gumpi Angu Riba (President GWS ES) and Yamik Dulom Darang (President WASE) among others also attended the Sammelan.