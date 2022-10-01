NEW DELHI: The central government has extended the “disturbed area” tag under the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The fresh extension of the AFSPA in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh has come into effect from October 1.

“AFSPA will be extended for six months beginning October 1 in nine districts – Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren, and Zunheboto – and 16 police stations in four other districts – Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng and Wokha – of Nagaland,” a notification read.

In another notification, the MHA said the application of the “disturbed area” under the AFSPA will continue for six more months from Octobe 1 in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

While Nagaland has a total 16 districts, Arunachal Pradesh has 26.