Agartala: As many as 6,891 staggering posts are lying vacant in the Home Department, revealed Tripura Finance Minister Prananjit Singha Roy during the question and answer session on the second day of the winter session of the 13th Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Responding to queries raised by CPM MLA Narayan Sarkar and Congress MLA Gopal Roy, the minister admitted that the process of filling these vacancies is underway, but a specific timeline for completion remains uncertain.

MLA Narayan Sarkar expressed concern over the security implications of the understaffed defense department, highlighting the importance of timely recruitment. He pointed out that while two IR battalions have been sanctioned, recruitment is facing obstacles, urging the government to expedite the process for other vacancies.

Congress MLA Gopal Roy pressed the issue further, questioning whether it is feasible to leave these critical positions vacant for an extended period. In response, Minister Pranajit Singha Roy reassured the assembly that the ongoing recruitment process is a continuous effort, but he refrained from committing to a specific timeframe for filling the vacancies.

The opposition, dissatisfied with the lack of a concrete timeline, has demanded urgent action to address the staff shortage in the State Defense Department. The situation has raised concerns about the state’s overall security preparedness, prompting calls for a more transparent and expeditious recruitment process to ensure the prompt filling of these crucial positions.